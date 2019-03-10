Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
For more information about
RAMON MORALES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for RAMON MORALES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAMON L. MORALES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RAMON L. MORALES Obituary
RAMON L. MORALES
 Age 93 resident of Upland, CA. for 91 years, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born in Upland, CA. on April 8, 1925 to Ramon and Felipa Morales. Survived by daughters Margaret and Rosie, five granddaughters and eight great grandchildren, brothers Albert, Ralph and sisters Jennie and Lupe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Jennie Morales. Ramon served in the army during World War II. He worked for Upland Lemon Growers for Thirty plus years. Visitation will be held on March 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am. The Memorial Service will follow at 9:30 am. at Stone Funeral Home 355 E. Ninth St., Upland, CA. Interment will be held at 11:30 am at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 West G St., Ontario CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone Funeral Home
Download Now