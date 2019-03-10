|
RAMON L. MORALES
Age 93 resident of Upland, CA. for 91 years, passed away on February 25, 2019. He was born in Upland, CA. on April 8, 1925 to Ramon and Felipa Morales. Survived by daughters Margaret and Rosie, five granddaughters and eight great grandchildren, brothers Albert, Ralph and sisters Jennie and Lupe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Jennie Morales. Ramon served in the army during World War II. He worked for Upland Lemon Growers for Thirty plus years. Visitation will be held on March 15, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 am. The Memorial Service will follow at 9:30 am. at Stone Funeral Home 355 E. Ninth St., Upland, CA. Interment will be held at 11:30 am at Bellevue Memorial Park, 1240 West G St., Ontario CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019