1/1
Randy Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 8, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2020 Randy H. Warren, 65, of Las Vegas, Nevada, beloved husband, father, and Papa, gained his angel wings on October 10, 2020. He just could not wait any longer to be reunited with the love of his life, Diane. Randy was born on October 8, 1955 to Dean and Sue Warren in Modesto, CA. Randy graduated Chaffey High School in 1972 in Ontario, CA. Trust me when I tell you, the teachers and staff could not wait to get him out of there. When he was not ditching school, or punching the Social Studies teacher, Randy could be seen drag racing in the parking lot. Randy was a typical 70's kid. On New Year's Eve, 1971 at the Rose Parade, Randy met the love of his life, Diane. At midnight, they shared their very first kiss. Little did they know, as they welcomed in the New Year, that was also the start of their 46 years together. They continued to celebrate their first kiss there on Pasadena Avenue for many years afterwards. After high school Randy continued to work for his father in California. In 1997 he moved his family to Nevada to run the Las Vegas branch of American Jetting Services, where he ran the business with his son JJ. Randy was a passionate Las Vegas Raiders fan, NASCAR enthusiast and loved the Vegas Golden Knights. Anyone who knew Randy knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Randy was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Sue Warren, and his wife Diane Warren. He is survived by his two children Tiffany (Mike) Conder, Jarret Warren and grandchildren, Landon, Riley, and Rider; siblings Rick (Jane) Warren, Rusty (Vicki) Warren, Renee (Rob) Templeton and Robyn (Joe) Rappaport; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Services to be held Oct 24th at 10am with celebration of life to follow at the family home. Davis Mortuary 6200 S. Eastern Las Vegas NV 89119 702-736-6200


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved