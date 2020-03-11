|
May 5, 1949 - March 3, 2020 Rebecca Marie Hedrick, so fondly remembered as Becky- a beloved wife to her late husband, mother, Mem‚, and dear friend, left us physically on March 3, 2020, but her spirit will continue to live in all of us. Becky was born in Akron, Ohio to her loving parents, William and Harriet Jahant. She moved to sunny California as a youngster, and grew up in nearby Pomona and Claremont alongside her five siblings, Deborah, Michael, Charles, Billy, and Matt. As a young lady, Becky loved sports, singing at weddings, going to the 'show', and shopping. The Barbra Streisand aficionado always wowed the crowd and charmed music enthusiasts everywhere. In her twenties, she lured ole Dave with her sultry voice, long locks, and kind heart. They married in 1972 and lived their life to the fullest with the three A's- Ashley, Annie, and Alexis. Becky loved spending time and vacationing with her girls, friends, and family, was passionate about and dedicated her life to education, enjoyed countless hours at the ballpark, and looked forward to happy hours at the end of a productive week with her favorites. For over 30 years, Becky was a committed educator, administrator, and coach in Pomona Unified School District, which was her home away from home. Becky was a people person; she was kind, classy, funny, vivacious, strong, loyal, and she was just as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Becky is survived by her daughters, Ashley, Annie, and Alexis, grandchildren, Beau, Jett, Dax, and Sage, her sisters, brothers, and her soul sisters. She was undoubtedly an amazing human who lived her life exceptionally well just like Barbra Streisand said, "Hello Gorgeous!! Life's candy and the sun's a ball of butter." In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Save the Heartbeat Foundation or the .
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 11, 2020