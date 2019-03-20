|
REYES L. NABARRETE Reyes passed on March 13, 2019 at age 96 surrounded by family at the Pomona Valley Medical Center. She was born on February 23, 1923 in Chino, California, the sixth of eight children of Epifanio and Maria de los Angeles Lopez. She attended the D Street elementary school in Chino which was segregated at the time. Her mother sometimes made clothes for her when she was a child from flour sacks, and she enjoyed dancing with her father at community celebrations as a girl. Reyes worked as a "Rosey Riveter" during World War II. She worked inside PBY aircraft wings because of her petite stature. She and her fianc‚, John, enjoyed attending shows by big bands and dancing to Mexican and American music. They were married on December 25, 1944 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pomona. She created a loving and nurturing home for her children. Reyes was an excellent cook, preparing great meals for family gatherings, and worked for several years at the Fremont and Simons Junior High cafeterias. Reyes was awarded a lifetime PTA membership in recognition of her extensive work at Madison Elementary School. She also participated in many of her children's activities, such as being a den mother for Cub Scouts. She also enjoyed going on trips with her grandchildren and she made quilts for each of them. The grandchildren especially enjoyed her Mickey Mouse pancakes. After her children were grown, Reyes and John travelled extensively, throughout the United States and to Europe, China, Tahiti, Hawaii, Fiji, Egypt, Mexico, Canada, the Holy Land, South America, and many other places. Reyes' husband John predeceased her. She is survived by her brother, Bobby, who lives in Victorville. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Charles and Gudelia of West Covina, Gary, a widower of Ontario, John and Kathy of Milbridge, Maine, and Diane Elias and Cedric of La Verne, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren. There will be a public viewing on Friday, March 22 beginning at 5 pm, with a rosary to follow at 6:30 pm at Todd Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23 at Sacred Heart Church at 10 am, with interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019