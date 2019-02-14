September 3, 1946 - February 6, 2019 Richard Dennis Delman was born in Ontario, California, the second son of O.K. and Ella Draper Delman. He attended local schools, graduating from Chaffey High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965, trained as an air traffic controller and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard (CVA-31). He returned to Ontario in 1970 and began working at Otto Instrument Service, an instrument and avionics repair and overhaul facility in Ontario -- the result of earning his pilot's license at age 16 and being a Navy air traffic controller. Richard's entire professional career was at Otto Instrument, where he worked his way up from an entry level position to sales manager to the partner of Rick Otto, son of the founder. Simultaneously, he earned an AA degree at Chaffey College. Richard was a lifelong Ontario resident. His grandparents Frances Logan and Charles (Pop) Logan founded Logan's Candies. Richard resided in the historic Oakley Victorian residence in Ontario, the third generation of Delmans to do so. He married Petrina Sgantas in 1976. In 2004 they undertook restoration of the family home, earning a City of Ontario Model Colony Rehabilitation and Restoration Award. Richard was highly regarded in all his endeavors, beginning with the aerospace industry. Appointed to the Ontario Planning Commission in 2009, he currently was serving as chairman. He had a passion for preservation of historic homes and buildings within Ontario. In 2015 he was named a Model of Excellence by the Ontario Montclair School District. Richard was very active in community organizations including Ontario Heritage, Chaffey High School Alumni Association, Ontario Rotary, Ontario Community Foundation, Ontario Rotary Police Museum and Pomona Valley Model A Club. Richard will be remembered by family, friends and employees as an outgoing, friendly, kind, fair, generous and upright loving man with a ready wit and many stories to tell. The community was enriched by his lifelong interest in Ontario historic preservation and his community service. He was devoted to his wife Petrina and his family. Richard is survived by his wife Petrina; daughter Christine Ing and son-in-law John; newborn grandson Tyler Ing; and brother Jack Delman (wife Elaine). Viewing on February 18 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Draper Mortuary , 811 N Mountain Ave, Ontario. Celebration of Life on February 19 at 10 am at Crosslight Family Ministries, 9720 Wilson Ave., Alta Loma, followed by interment at Bellevue Memorial Park at 1240 West G St, and reception at Beverly Banquets, 122 S. Euclid Ave., Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ontario Heritage, Chaffey HS Alumni Association, Ontario Rotary, or . WL00189590-image-1.jpg Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary