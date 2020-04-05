|
11.5.1933 - 3.28.2020 Richard G. (Dick) Hamilton, aged 86, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 28, 2020 at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. His wife of 61 years, Ruby Hamilton, was at his side. Dick was born November 5, 1933 to Herbert W. Hamilton and Marjorie Giesler Hamilton and raised in Jamestown, NY. Immediately following WWII, the family moved to Ontario, CA. There, Dick graduated from Chaffey HS in 1952, attended Cal Poly, Pomona, and served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. In August,1958 he married Ruby McDonald of Westervelt, Illinois, and fathered two children: Doug and Brenda. Dick was a career electronics technician, first with General Dynamics of Pomona and later with TRW of Colorado Springs, but his true avocation in life was wilderness recreation. Dick began cycling in 1973 as a means of commuting and it became a lifelong passion. Twice, he bicycled across the continental US: first at the age of 63 and again at age 70. Dick was also an avid angler, hiker, backpacker, and long-distance runner; fishing, hiking, and camping throughout the San Gabriels, Sierras, and Rockies. Many of his closest friendships were forged on the trail or on the road. Dick was a man of quiet and steadfast Christian faith; a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Ontario, CA, the Brethren in Christ Church of Upland, CA and later the Mountain Community Mennonite Church of Palmer Lake following a move to Monument, Colorado in 1982. Over the years, he was an active volunteer for the Mennonite Disaster Service. In his final years, Dick & Ruby were residents of Schooner Cove in Damariscotta, Maine, where Ruby continues to live. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend and he will be greatly missed. In addition to his wife and children, Dick is survived by two younger brothers -- David and Robert Hamilton and four grandchildren: Emily, Colin, Braden, and Zoe. Due to travel restrictions imposed by the current health crisis, a graveside memorial service in Monument, CO will be announced at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2020