RICHARD O'DELL MILES Richard Miles, devoted husband of 64 years to Patricia Miles, father of Richard R. Miles, Susan Jahnke, and Shannon Glavaz, passed away among family at Pomona Valley Hospital on September 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Richard was born in Los Angeles, California on March 23, 1930 to James and LaRell Miles. He was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1951 to serve as a Sergeant First Class (SFC) in the Korean War. Richard was injured in battle and was honorably discharged in 1953. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart and Silver Star. Richard began his career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an egg inspector in Los Angeles, California and was later promoted to Supervisor of Egg Products in Washington D.C. Richard was an avid football fan, loved to watch western films, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Richard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he served as Bishop for 4 years of the West Covina Ward. Richard is survived by his wife Patricia; son and daughter Richard R. Miles (Julie Miles) and Shannon Glavaz (Jerry Glavaz); grandchildren David Ward, Natalie Jahnke, Kathleen Diaz (Tony Diaz), Megan DeMeritt (Robert DeMeritt), Connor Jahnke, Daniel Miles (Anna Miles), Rachel Miles; great-grandchildren Anastasia Jahnke and Tyson Diaz, and closest friend Vince Rodriguez. A memorial service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park inside of the Sunset Mausoleum on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 20, 2019