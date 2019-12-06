|
|
RICHARD "RICK" JOHN OLCESE July 1955 - November 2019 Rick Olcese passed suddenly from this life, on the morning of Nov. 12th. Rick was the oldest of six siblings; he and his identical twin Nick were born in Heidelberg, Germany while their father was in the military. Rick spent his younger years in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Diamond Bar, California with his family at the age of 12. Rick graduated in 1974, from Ganesha High School where he excelled in sports. While he was small in stature, he was a giant on the football field as a linebacker and on the basketball court as a guard. He was accomplished in several aspects of the construction business, loving his work for 40 years at RA Watson Construction. He was an avid golfer; he loved fishing; and he was a big sports fanatic, a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubbies, in fact he LOVED everything "Chicago". In life, sometimes you are lucky enough to find your true love and Rick did with his wife of 32 years, Grace Chandler Olcese. He is also survived by his father-Jack Olcese; brothers-Nick, Chris (Barbara), Keith, Jeffrey; sister-Debi (Deborah); Chandlers-Jeannette (Frank Gordin), Don, Carrie, and Kathy; nephews-Dr. Seth Olcese (Kari); Michael Swift (Andrea); Jason; nieces-Sarah Durham (Anthony), M'Lissa Swift (Aric); Teresa (James). Jimmy Fissella. There are many other close relationships worth mentioning, cousins, aunts, uncles, his second family "The Rawlings", friendsthere are many; however, we all know everyone was family to Rick! Preceding Rick is his mother Judy Olcese. There will be a celebration of Rick's life on Monday, Dec. 9th, at 11:00 AM, at the Women's Club of Claremont, 343 W. 12th Street, Claremont, CA 91711. Following Rick's character this will be a casual affair. Please bring your love and your shared stories of Rick.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2019