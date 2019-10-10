|
DR. RICHARD JOHN SULLIVAN Dr. Richard John Sullivan was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 6, 1941. He passed away on September 28, 2019. The seventh of nine children, Richard fondly remembered spending time with his family at their summer home on Clark Lake in Michigan. After graduating from Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Richard moved to California, where he met Kay Hammond. Richard and Kay married in 1964 in Los Angeles. They had six children; two sons, Richard John Jr. and Scott Richard, preceded him in death. In 1967, Richard graduated from University of Southern California as a Doctor of Pharmacy. Upon graduation, Richard worked at Owl Rexall in Pomona and eventually purchased his own pharmacy in Riverside. Later, he also purchased Owl Rexall in Pomona and renamed it Star Drug. Star Drug eventually settled in Claremont. He cared deeply for his many patients, some of whom he served for over 40 years. He provided support and care that went far beyond the scope of his work. Richard supported many charities and individuals during his lifetime. He gave back to his community in numerous ways, including teaching religious education at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pomona for over 30 years. Richard was cheerful and warm-hearted. His charm got him out of all kinds of trouble. He loved horse racing, Trojan football games, traveling (especially to his brother's lake house in Indiana), and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Kay Sullivan; his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Mark Attwood; his daughter Nicole and son-in-law Josh Jackson; and his sons Kevin Sullivan and Doug Sullivan as well as three brothers, two sisters, and nine grandchildren. A funeral Mass in memory of Richard will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30am, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 435 N Berkeley Ave, Claremont, CA. A viewing will be held at Todd's Mortuary, 325 N Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA, 91711, from 8:30-9:30am prior to the funeral Mass. Todd Memorial Chapel 325 N Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711 (909) 623-3950
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2019