May 22, 1936 - May 4, 2020 Rita Aguilar Martinez went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side. She was born May 22, 1936 in Otis, NM to parents Theodore and Fausta Aguilar. Rita married the love of her life Jose (Shay) Lara Martinez on November 21, 1954 in Loving, NM. The loving pair went on to have their three children, settling down in Pomona, CA in June of 1967. Rita is survived by her husband Jose, children Ruben (Jean) Martinez, Teresa (Orlando) Carrasco, Lucas (Debra) Martinez, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brothers Eulogio Aguilar and Hilario Aguilar, sisters Rosa Chavez, Vigilia Renteria, Ruby Ruiz, Josie Sanchez and Gloria Rivas. Rita was a member of St. Madeleine Catholic Church in Pomona, CA for over 50 years. She was deeply religious and a devout catholic. Rita loved singing and listening to music, the Dodgers, the color red and spending time with her family and friends. She was a doting grandmother and a profoundly generous person. Rita was a truly amazing and strong woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her family. A graveside service was held at 12:30pm May 8, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Pomona, CA with Father Bravo of St. Madeleine Catholic Church officiating. A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Madeleine Catholic Church. Todd Memorial Chapel 570 N Garey Avenue Pomona, CA 91766 909-622-1217





