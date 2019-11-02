|
RITA M. LANIER Rita M. LaNier peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 28, 2019 with her loving family surrounding her. Rita was born in Great Falls, Montana on May 12, 1931 to Guy and Rita Haney. She was one of seven children, six girls and one boy. The family moved to Richland, Washington in 1948 where she worked as an usherette in the local theater. She met her future husband there, and they were married on Valentines Day, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th year of marriage. They came to Pomona in 1949 and have remained in the area since that time. Rita retired from the AT&T Telephone Company, where she served for thirty-three years, first as an operator, then as training supervisor. Rita was a member of the Ontario Emblem Club. She has four sons: James Alan (married to Nancy), Robert Ray, Wesley Miles Jr., and Kenneth Guy. She has twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter. We have lost a truly amazing woman, who never met a stranger only new friends, made amazing peanut butter cookies and tacos, and had the most welcoming smile that lit up the room. A memorial service is being held from 1-5pm on November 2, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 17535 Randall Avenue in Fontana, California. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 2, 2019