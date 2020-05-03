Robert Arlen Lange
March 25, 1942 - March 28, 2020 Robert (Bob) Lange, 78, of Highland, CA, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 from a short battle with cancer. He was from Lamont, Iowa and lived in California for over 50 years. Bob was a Teacher, Coach and High School Counselor for over 40 years with San Bernardino City Unified School District. He had a great work ethic and continued to work as a substitute teacher after he retired. Bob enjoyed bowling, fishing and horse racing. Bob leaves behind two daughters, Kerry Carney (Jason) of Yucaipa, CA and Tracy Hale (Steve) of Colorado Springs, CO, three grandchildren, Jared Carney, Will Hale and Holly Hale, brother Charles Lange and sister Jean Puffett and his long time sweetheart, Cathy Colton of Rialto, CA. A Celebration of Life honoring Bob will be held at a later date.


Published in Daily Bulletin on May 3, 2020.
