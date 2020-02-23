|
Robert (Bob) Dean Smith August 11, 1926 - December 19, 2019 Born to Robert and Mildred Smith in Toledo, Ohio, Bob was raised with four siblings Charlotte Kurucz (deceased), Donald Smith (deceased), Barbara Duraine, and Ellen Mount. Bob graduated from Macomber Vocational High School in Toledo, Ohio in June 1944. While attending Macomber, Bob was employed as an apprentice welder at Art Iron and Wire Works. Bob's military service commenced in July 1944 and he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy as an Electronic Technician's Mate Second Class on July 8, 1946. Bob started classes at The Ohio State University in September 1946. It was at a Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity gathering in Columbus, Ohio that Bob met his future wife Esther. They were wed in September 1948. Bob and Esther lived in Columbus, Ohio until September 1951. The Ohio State University conferred upon Bob the degree of Bachelor of Electrical Engineering and the degree of Master of Science in 1951. Upon graduation, Bob and Esther moved to Wantagh, New York as Bob took employment at Sperry Gyroscope as an Assistant Project Engineer. It was while living there that their first child Cynthia was born in August 1952. That September the family moved to Rocky River, Ohio and then to Cleveland where Bob was employed at Designers for Industry, Inc. as a Senior Project Designer. During the chilly winters, Bob recalled how pleasant the climate was in California during his Naval training at Del Rosa and Treasure Island, and in August 1955 saw employment opportunities and Naval contracts bring this young family West, settling in Pomona, CA. It was in May 1958 that their second child Bryan joined the family. While living in Pomona and finally in Upland, Bob worked for Associated Missile, U.S. Naval Ordnance Laboratory, Loral Electronics, Space General, and Astrophysics Research. It was during his time with Astrophysics that Bob developed relationships with fellow scientists that were instrumental in laying the groundwork for a new computer graphics company located in San Diego, Megatek. For fun and recreation, he enjoyed sailing, woodworking, trips to San Clemente, traveling with friends and family, and of course hosting weddings and large gatherings during the holidays with his wife Esther at their home in Upland, but most of all, he really looked forward to any activity that involved spending time with his grandchildren, Lauren and Eric. Bob's kindness and generosity will continue to be appreciated by future generations through donations to The Ohio State University, Harvey Mudd College, Rancho Santa Ana Botanical Gardens, UCLA Jonsson Cancer Care Center, and IEEE. Bob took to daily walks up and down Euclid Avenue starting in the early 1980's and applied his one foot in front of the other approach in training fellow walkers to participate in the 3 Day Cancer Walks. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Esther and their daughter Cynthia. Bob is survived by his sisters Barbara and Ellen, son Bryan Smith (Allison), and grandchildren Lauren and Eric. A memorial is being held on Saturday, February 29 at 10 a.m. at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Pomona, 1751 N. Park Ave. Pomona, CA 91768. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020