|
|
ROBERT B. ELWELL JR. July 14, 1963 June 27, 2019 RANCHO CUCAMONGA Robert B. Elwell Jr., 55, of Rancho Cucamonga passed away unexpect- edly on Thursday, June 27th at his residence. Rob was born July 14, 1963, in Pomona, California, son of Robert Elwell Sr. and the late Patricia Mealey. A lifelong resident of the Inland Empire, he graduated from Alta Loma High School and attended both Chaffey and Crafton Hills Colleges. As a graduate of the Class of 1984 at the Crafton Hills College Paramedic Program, he went on to work as a paramedic for a local ambulance company. Rob was hired by the Ontario Fire Department in October 1985, where he worked for over 34 years in a variety of assignments, which included: Firefighter/Paramedic, Fire Engineer/Paramedic, Fire Captain/Paramedic, Department Training Officer, Battalion Chief, Background Investigator, and Public Information Officer. He also helped develop the department's active shooter response program and assisted several Southern California cities begin similar programs. Rob was a graduate of several fire service State and Federal programs and was both a State Certified Fire Officer and Chief Officer. He also served on a number of fire service committees and advisory boards ranging from leadership, mentoring, succession planning, active shooter, wildland firefighting, and training. In April 2016, Rob was promoted to Fire Chief, a position he held until his retirement in December 2018. Rob was a dedicated husband, loyal friend, and patriotic public servant. He enjoyed RV'ing with his wife Anne, off-roading, recreational shooting, and spending time with his close friends. Rob will be fondly remembered by his loved ones, friends, colleagues, and extended fire family. He is survived by his loving wife Anne; son Ryan Elwell (fianc‚ Breyana) of Menifee; daughter Amanda Mahan (Nick) of Yorba Linda; sister Kimberly Holman (John) of Rancho Cucamonga; stepsisters Valerie Rodriguez (Aurelio) of Wildomar, Michelle Rubio (Manny) of Rancho Cucamonga, Maureen Williams (Mark) of Newport Beach; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 2 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, 2000 East Convention Center Way, Ontario, CA 91764. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Fire Family Foundation at https://firefamilyfoundation.org/ or the at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 14, 2019