ROBERT ERICK BOLDUAN



Robert Erick Bolduan of Claremont passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019, dearly loved to the end by his entire family.

Bob was born to Erick and Rhoda Bolduan on June 17, 1926 in Oak Park, Illinois and grew up in the Chicago area. He spent 10 months in the Army Air Corps in 1944 before going on to graduate from De Paul University with a degree in Accounting.

Bob's greatest joys in life were being married to his sweetheart Grace for 69 years, raising two daughters, and being "Bops" to two grandchildren who he dearly loved. Bob worked for 37 years in contract negotiations for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in Hawaii, Arizona and California, retiring in 1993.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Kendall) Scott of Alta Loma, Nancy (Patrick) Shuler of La Verne, two grandchildren, Robert (Tracy) Scott of Alta Loma, Laura (Daniel) Markham of Murrieta, three great grandchildren (Benjamin and Blake Markham and Noelle Scott) whose lives he loved being a part of, and several great grand dogs.

Funeral will be held Monday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Upland. A cake and coffee reception immediately following in Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private. Bob's final resting place will be at Bellevue Cemetery.

The family thanks Bob's wonderful caregivers at the Claremont Manor Care Center. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the First United Methodist Church of Upland Foundation or the Leukemia Foundation. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary