October 25, 1943 - February 3, 2020 Robert Raymond Jeannotte, a longtime resident of San Bernardino, died unexpectedly on February 3, 2020. Robert was born in Arizona and moved to Del Rosa as a young boy. He graduated from Pacific High School in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves from 1965 to 1971. In 1978 he received his Associate in Science degree from San Bernardino Valley College. He retired from Caltrans in 2002 after 34 years in Highway Electrical Design. Robert is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Krista (husband Drew), son Craig (wife Michele), and five grandchildren Luke, Zach, Kyle, Jacob, and Jamie. He loved being around family and friends, especially going to his grandkids' sporting events. He enjoyed designing, building, and fixing anything, collecting and working on cars, motorcycle riding, car shows, classic movies, train rides, traveling, and Vegas and beach trips with his family. Graveside services will be held at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave. San Bernardino on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2020