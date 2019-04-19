|
ROBERT LEWIS COLLINS Robert Lewis Collins, 93, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1925 in Pasadena, California, to Ross Meredith Collins and Erma Druscilla (Fogg) Collins. He met the love of his life, Ray (McIver) Collins, at the University of Texas in Austin. They married on May 22, 1949, and had a wonderful life together. He served as an Ensign in the United States Navy during World War II. He received his Bachelors degree from University of Texas and a Masters degree from California Institute of Technology. He spent his career as a Civil and Structural Engineer. Robert was a man of honesty and integrity. His faith in Jesus Christ was the driving force in his life. He loved his family, backpacking, sports, music, and had a great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Erma Collins, and brother Bruce Hubert Collins. He is survived by his wife Ray McIver Collins, children Linda June (Collins) Daughters, Richard Allen Collins, and Julie Ann Collins, grandchild Kelly LaRae Parkinson, brother Allan Wayne Collins, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. His funeral will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M, at Christ First Church, 200 North Second Ave, Covina, CA 91723.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019