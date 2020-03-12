Daily Bulletin Obituaries
Robert Vincent Martinez Obituary
October 11, 1937 - February 15, 2020 Age 82, born in Riverside, CA, lived in Yucaipa. Retired from Johnsons Orthopedic Prosthetics in Riverside. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Carmen Martinez; grandparents Stella & Vincent; beloved sons, Robert, David and Ray. Survived by Anita Darlene, Barbara, Roberta, Bonita & Charles; 40 grandchildren; 66 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; his sister Gloria Pena (Gary); 2 nieces & 2 nephews of Riverside. Robert, you were taken from us suddenly, the pain sometimes seems more than we can bear. Visitation will be on 3/13/20 from 5-8pm. Services will be on 3/14, 10am, both at Mt. View Mortuary, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernadino CA 92404.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 12, 2020
