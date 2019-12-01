|
|
ROBERT SHOEMAKER 8/13/194110/29/2019 Robert Shoemaker passed away 10/29/2019. He was born August 13, 1941. He was an avid golfer and was a long time member of the Whispering Lakes Men's Club. He was a caring man and always had a good joke to tell, as he traveled to many states during his job as a automotive parts salesman. His territory for many years was the Hawaiian Islands and he would have loved to retire there. He is now with his beloved pets, Gypsy, KC, and Peaches He is survived by his long time partner Peggy Williams and son Bobby Jr.; and daughter Kelly. He is also survived by three grandchildren. Services were private for immediate family only.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 1, 2019