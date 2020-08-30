August 2, 1951 - August 10, 2020 Rudy Favila, a retired CA peace officer and a long time community activist, unexpectedly went to be with God on August 10, 2020, at the age of 69, in his home in Ontario, CA. Rudy is survived by his wife Claudia, daughters Colleen and Cristel, his son-in-law Mark, grandchildren, Isabela and Elijah, his mother Lidubina and his 9 brothers and sisters. Rudy was born in Sacramento, CA on August 2, 1951. He graduated from California State University Sacramento with a degree in Criminal Justice and worked as a peace officer for 25 years with the California Youth Authority. Rudy also was committed to helping others and very involved in helping to make his community better. He served on the Ontario City Council from 1992-1996 where he helped to implement many of Ontario's landmarks that remain today and benefit the city he loved. Later, Rudy worked to build a legacy with the family farm and Sacacuento Mezcal and became well known as the Mezcal King. Rudy loved God and served others and raised his family to do the same. He was known by many as a man who could be counted on to help if they had a need. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who were blessed to know him. At his request, he will be cremated. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date without restrictions so that all who wish to honor him may do so. Condolences may be offered at rudy@premiummezcales.com and questions about the upcoming services may be sent to this email as well.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store