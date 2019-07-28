|
ROGER PATRICK BROWN Roger Patrick Brown, a longtime resident of the Coachella Valley and Cherry Valley, California, passed on to Heaven on July 19, 2019. Born January 18, 1966, Roger was raised in the Desert, and eventually settled in Cherry Valley. Roger obtained his Masters and Credentials, and was a Teacher for Pomona Unified School District for 16 years. As Math Chair for Ganesha High School he not only taught 10th grade math, but volunteered his time at Ganesha football games, organized several clubs including the Green Club where he and students created a Zen Garden on campus, and organized participation and led construction of boats for Ganesha High in the Solar Cup competition, the nation's largest solar-powered boating contest. Caring, compassionate, thoughtful, full of humor, he loved his family and his students. In Roger's own words, "I wish you a great day, a productive day, an intentional day, and a safe day. Thank you everybody. Take care." God Bless you Roger, we miss you. He leaves behind four children, Korin Brown, Roger Brown, Robert Brown, and Summer Brown, and his wife, Gabriela Brown. Also, his mother Christina Rita Lira, his brothers, Patrick Lauterio, and Robert P. Hernandez, his sisters, Crystal Parcells, and Veronica Garza. Also, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved maternal grandparents, Salvador G Lira and Christina Chagoya Lira, and his beloved former wife Dalia Brown. Visitation will be July 30th, 3-7pm at Forest Lawn Mortuary at 51-990 Jackson St., Coachella, CA. Mass will be July 31st, 10am at Our Lady of Soledad Catholic Church at 52525 Oasis Palm Ave., Coachella, CA. Interment will follow immediately at Coachella Valley Cemetery at 82-925 Avenue 52 Coachella, CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 28, 2019