Ron West, a lifetime resident of Fontana, CA, passed away on May 11, 2020 after a long illness, at the age of 74. He was a member of the United States Army, and proudly served his country 5 years while stationed in Germany. After returning home, he was employed by Southern California Edison, until his retirement after 32 years. He also worked at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Fontana for 9 years. Ronnie, as he was known by those who loved him, was always a source of strength, love, generosity, and kindness to all he knew, going above and beyond to help with any need. His humor, laughter, and gentle spirit were a true gift and greatly appreciated by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed and his passing has created a void that will be felt by all. Ron is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marilyn West, with whom he built a lifetime of beautiful memories each and every day. He is also survived by daughter Samantha Howell; son Danny West; grandchildren Darian Howell, Jason West-Hein, and Kira West-Hein; sister Vicki Scott; brother Rick West; niece Diana Scott, and numerous family members and friends. A celebration of Ron's life will be held once everything has settled, family and friends will be notified of all updates.





