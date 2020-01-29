|
|
Ronald (Ron) Graham Passed away at home on January 22, 2020 at the age of 65. Ronald was a mechanic at AMF Arrowhead Lanes. A former resident of Yucaipa and Moreno Valley, CA, he was most recently a resident in Highland and was a graduate of San Gorgonio High School Class of 1972. He is survived by his parents Phil & Gisela Graham, sisters Cindy (Curt) Haigler and Barbara Nicholson, nieces Carry (Marc) Howard and family & Anna Myers and family, nephew Patrick Nicholson, and several cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Graham and niece Stephanie Haigler. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 29, 2020