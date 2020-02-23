|
|
July 25, 1934 - February 2, 2020 Dr. Ronald Henry Hillock, PhD, 85, of Las Vegas, Nevada, died peacefully at home with his family at his side on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Ron, a native of Paris, Ontario, Canada lived in Loma Linda, CA for 41 years prior to moving to Las Vegas. He was a Clinical Chemist and Professor of Biochemistry at Loma Linda University for 40 years. He is survived by his wife Thelma of 65 years, his daughter Janet Hillock Barone (Joseph) of Longboat Key, Florida; his son Ronald W. Hillock, M.D. (Deborah) of Las Vegas; and his daughter Dawn L. Hillock of Las Vegas. Ron was also survived by 4 grandchildren, Chris Johnson of Whitter, CA, Andrea Barone of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Michael Barone of Rocky Hill, Connecticut and Zoe Hillock of Las Vegas. Nothing was more important to Ron than his family. He has many nieces and nephews and loved them all. His wife, his children and grandchildren were his greatest joy in life. His passion was teaching and the hundreds and hundreds of students he had were all special to him. Ron was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. During his service he first became a Clinical Laboratory Technician, leading to a distinguished career in Academia and Clinical Medicine. A Memorial service will be scheduled. The family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2020