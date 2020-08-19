October 15, 1947 - August 4, 2020 On Tuesday, August 4, 2020 Ronald (Ron) L. Yokley went home to be with the Lord. Ron was born in Upland, California to Lloyd and Grace Yokley and grew up in the Ontario area with his sister, Dianna. Ron left behind his loving wife of 44 years, Loida, his mother Grace; children, Robert, Karen and husband Jeff, Andrea and husband Alan, along with 8 grandchildren, and his sister Dianna and husband Ken. Preceded in death is his father, Lloyd L. Yokley. Ron loved his family, God and Country, golf, NASCAR, traveling with family and friends, and barbecuing for his family. He was an active member at Fellowship Church in Beaumont, past Board Member of Bellevue Memorial Park, past member of Parkway Kiwanis and served in the National Guard. Ron was with the Ontario Police Department for 30 years and retired as a Captain. He will be remembered as a wonderful son, husband & friend, brother, loving dad, loyal & true friend, an amazing, fun & doting "papa" (grandpa), and uncle. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario on August 25th with a Celebration of Life sometime in the coming year. For donation information, see Draper Mortuary website.





