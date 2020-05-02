January 29, 1933 - April 16, 2020 Ronald, Dad, Pops, Grandpa, left this world to be reunited with his love for eternity. Ronald was the only child of John Arthur Bradshaw and Huldah Auretta Lee Bradshaw. He was born in Alliance, Ohio and passed away in Rancho Cucamonga, California. He previously lived in Covina and La Verne, CA. He and his love Donna married as high school sweethearts in 1953. Both were graduates of Covina High School. Ronald earned a BS degree from Washington University. Ronald served in the United States Air Force, stationed in Illinois. His career involved many jobs, the latest being with Equifax and CNA insurance. His travels were extensive and often involved his love of history. In retirement, he volunteered with the Etiwanda Historical Society and Friends of the Library. His sharp wit, Hawaiian shirts and endless stories will be missed by his daughter Sue (Perry) Kremer, his four granddaughters, and grandson, his brother-in-law Douglas (Jacquie) Moody and their children. His adopted daughters from Germany and Denmark and families miss him as well. Ronald's love, Donna, predeceased him (2019) as well as his two sons, Jeffrey Lee (2017) and Craig Daniel (1992). No service will be held. A portion of his ashes will be left at a later date in Maine, his 50th state to visit. Condolences/memories may be sent to 13908 Annandale Lane Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739.





