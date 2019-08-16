|
|
November 21, 1937 - August 8, 2019 Ron was a great man in so many ways. He had a huge heart who loved everyone. He made everyone including strangers feel like they were the most important person. His greatest love in life were his children, identical twin brother, grandchildren and friends. He has three daughters, Lanalee, Nichole and Michelle. He has one son Ronnie. He has nine grandchildren and one great grandson. He also has two of the best sons-in-law Larry and Brian and one beautiful daughter-in-law Laura. He carried photos in his pocket everyday of his children and grandchildren to show them off wherever he went. His best friend was his twin brother Donald, who never missed a day in his life talking too. Our dad never missed a day calling each of his kids, because his family was his life. Our dad served this great country in the Air Force and was a Deputy Am Vet volunteer at Loma Linda Veterans Hospital. He went everyday from 5:30 am to 11:00 AM to volunteer his time and it was his favorite thing to do. He loved all sports, including baseball, football, golf, fishing and hunting. He coached track and field and loved every minute of it. He taught his children to love sports, to be tough no matter what life throws at us and to never give up. He is going to be missed and we will keep his legacy living on. We love you dad and thank you for loving us unconditionally.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 16, 2019