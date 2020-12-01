08/30/1923 - 11/05/2020 Rosa Maria Campiran, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and matriarch, passed away peacefully in Upland, CA on November 5, 2020. She was 97. Commonly known as Carita, Kaki or La Loca, Rosita was born in Mezquitic, Jalisco, Mexico. At 21, Rosita came to California, and worked in a sewing factory in Los Angeles. At her Catholic Church, she met husband Francisco Campiran, a widower with a young son. They married and had 4 children. Rosita became a widow in 1960, and raised her children through hard work and determination. An adventurous spirit, Rosita would say, "If I could drive, I'd go everywhere." The ultimate extrovert, her friendly smile and warm demeanor helped make lifelong friends everywhere. Rosita wrote hundreds of Christmas and birthday cards annually to keep in touch. She always opened her home and heart to visitors or those in need, and gave cookies and tea or coffee (even if you said no 3 times). At the end of each visit, she'd offer a prayer of protection to send her loved ones back into the world. Rosita is survived by 5 children, 9 grandkids, and 11 great-grandkids and the numerous sons and daughters that she made throughout her life. Services will be held on December 3 at Calvary Cemetery in Los Angeles.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store