November 25, 1930 - December 22, 2017 Rosalee Guzzetta Elia was born on November 25, 1930 in Birmingham, Alabama to Anthony "Tony" Guzzetta and Lillie Gagliano. Rosalee was the third child of Tony and Lillie, her older sister Catherine Guzzetta Lorino and brother, Ben Guzzetta welcomed her into the kingdom of Heaven on December 22, 2019. Rosalee's family moved from Birmingham to St. Louis, MO, were her father worked as a fisherman. Rosalee loved to play in her father's boots, which earned her the nickname of "Bootsie". In 1938 her father passed away and the family moved back to Birmingham. There Rosalee's family lived with her maternal grandparents Luigi & Rosalie Gagliano. Rosalee and her mother found their way to California, where Rosalee attended and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights. She found work as a seamstress in downtown Los Angeles. In 1950 she married Neno Pizzitola, moved to Norwalk and had two daughters, Sandra Pizzitola Ross, and Diana Pizzitola Foughty. In 1964 Rosalee married Richard P. Elia. Richard also having two children Grady David Elia and Roberta Elia Ussery, as the newly formed family grew, they packed up and moved to Buena Park to a larger house. Rosalee had her job with Pacific Cracker Company until 1968 when she gave birth to Richard Paul Elia II. In 1971 Rosalee and Richard purchased Pepe's Restaurant on Euclid Ave, in Ontario. Rosalee was always there to welcome you and serve you the best Mexican food in Ontario. In 1985 they sold Pepe's and took to the road to tour the United States and Canada. They fell in love with Oak Harbor, WA where they would summer to beat the heat in Ontario. As they got on in years they moved back to Ontario. There Rosalee was very active with all the senior groups in Ontario. She loved to play Bingo and gamble at the casinos. She would knit and crochet blankets for her family and friends, she knitted little hats for the babies in the hospital. Rosalee was so loving and giving with her talents. Rosalee is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard; daughters, Sandi and Diane; sons, Grady, and Rick; her many grandchildren, David & Scott Ross, Christopher Foughty and Kelly Foughty Rodriguez, Sharisse Stevens, Karissa and Tyler Elia; and great grandchildren, Scotty, Chloie, and Cora Ross, David and Luke Ross, Michael Stevens, Noah and Jack Rodriguez. Services for Rosalee will be at Forest Lawn Covina Hills, 140 Via Verde, San Dimas, Church of Our Heritage on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 9:30am.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 3, 2020