10/06/1950 - 03/03/2020 Resident of San Bernardino, Ca went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family on March 3, 2020. Rosalinda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, David; daughter, Nicole (Anthony); proud grandmother to Nicolas, Noah, Anthony Jr., and Julian; siblings, Virginia, Rudy, and Robert. Rosary service will be held Thursday, March 26th at 6 pm Montecito Funeral Home, 3520 E. Washington St, Colton, CA 92324. Mass will be held the following day, March 27th, at 10 am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 796 W. 48th St, San Bernardino, CA 92407.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2020
