Rose (Josephine Matilde) Alvarez-Diosdado March 14, 1947 - September 23, 2020 Our beloved Rosita, born in Pomona, CA, left this life surrounded by her family in her home in Las Cruces, NM. Quickly consumed by an aggressive cancer, she now rests in the loving arms of our Father-Mother God. Rose was born March 14, 1947 in Pomona, CA where she attended Sacred Heart Elementary School. She later attended Assumption High School in Ponca City, OK and graduated from St. Gregory's College, Shawnee, OK; University of La Verne, La Verne, CA and Incarnate Word, San Antonio, TX. As a Felician Sister, she taught in Oklahoma, Kansas, and California; became a Pastoral Minister and worked in Bernalillo, Sandia Pueblo and Albuquerque, NM. Rose left the Felician Sisters and then taught at St. Mary's, Albuquerque, NM and Albuquerque Public Schools at both Jefferson Middle School and Albuquerque High. In 1992, she met Jose' Luis Diosdado, her love, at an AP Spanish training session. Jose' Luis declared his intentions shortly after and they were married in 1993, moved to Las Cruces and celebrated 27 years of life-giving love this past August 7. After the move to Las Cruces, Rose taught at Berino Elementary, Las Cruces Public Schools and Hatch Middle School until her liver failed. She received a precious second chance with life when she underwent a successful liver transplant in 2004. Rose was a deeply spiritual, vivacious woman who appreciated and celebrated the beauty of life. Her energy, joy and love pervaded every space she entered. She was passionate in all she did, held strong convictions and had a deep sense of justice. Her smile and laughter were infectious. Family and friends were the focus of her life which included a deep compassion for four-legged critters. She enjoyed reading, learning, and teaching. In fact, having become a student of T'ai Chi Chih with Carmen Brocklehurst, she pursued being a certified instructor, succeeded, and up until Covid-19 struck in March was an instructor for Senior Amigos. She had high expectations of herself and demanded the same of her students who bloomed as a result. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jose' Luis Diosdado, stepson, Dominic (Catherine Fuller) and grandchildren, Theron and Evelyn; stepdaughter, Cristalina (Paul Ford) and baby grandson, Liam; her siblings, Peter, Esther, Robert, Carlos, Javier, Clara (Drew Fales), Angelica (Jerry Marin) , and Benito; many nieces and nephews; her dearest childhood friend, Selma Narez Colon' and her Best Friend and "Best Lady," Susan Abare-Gritter and husband, Marvin Gritter. She joins her parents, Guillermina and Carmen Alvarez, her siblings, Guillermo, Joseph, Socorro; and stepson, Marco in death. Go Rose, walk among the angels and bask in the glorious love of our God. Fully celebrate the beauty, love and life that you brought to us. You have taken a huge part of our hearts with you. We love and will cherish you always. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Donations in Rose's memory may be made to The Cat's Meow Resource and Adoption Center, PO Box 3166, Las Cruces, NM 88003 or go to thecatsmeowlascrucces.com
, or call (575) 639-3036.