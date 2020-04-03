|
Age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 in the presence of her loving husband Guillermo Gonzales at their home in Chino Hills. Rose was born on December 28, 1932 in El Paso, TX to her parents Jesus and Felicitas Gonzalez. Rose was preceded in death by her one sister Ruth Tellez and her three brothers, Rudy, Alfred and Jess Gonzalez. Rose was blessed with five loving children, Carlos Padilla, Mary Helen Warren Mitchell, Larry Fuentes, Rosemarie Cox and loving son Benjamin Fuentes Jr. who preceded her in death. Rose was adored by her 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Rose had a long career and retired from the LA County Health Department where she served in an administrative role and also assisted County Nurses in testing for TB and other illnesses. She was once awarded Employee of the Year! Rose was a lifelong devout Catholic and was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Chino Hills. Rose's faith saw her thru many Celebrations and challenging times in her long life. She was a wonderful example to us all and may she rest in eternal peace. Love you Mama.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2020