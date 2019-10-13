|
ROSE REVIE CULVER CAMMOCK Rose was born in San Bernardino, CA, April 16, 1935, to Walter L. and Beth F. Culver, passed away June 23, 2019, in Walnut, CA, where she had resided for over 50 years. Raised in San Bernardino, Rose graduated from San Bernardino High school in 1953. She was active in girls' sports, particularly softball, Sub Debs, "Dutch" Hauschildt's choir and Jobs Daughters Bethel 33. In 1955, Rose graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard Keith Cammock, and a sister, Margaret Culver Patterson. She is survived by daughters Jennifer Holmquist of Bend, OR, and Virginia Osenbaugh of Walnut, CA, sister, Dorothy Culver Edwards (Ken) of Redding, CA, grandchildren, Kaitlyn Rose Holmquist, Cody Holmquist, and Alec Osenbaugh, niece, Elizabeth Edwards Luper (John) and nephew, John Edwards (Aleesha), four grandnephews Ryan and Collin Luper, Ian and Ethan Edwards, and brother-in-law Ron Cammock (Jean) of Sebastopol, CA. Rose was active in her community, enjoyed her bowling team, was Historian for her Class of 1953 Reunion Committee, and never missed sending friends and family special occasion greeting cards. Her acts of kindness and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all her knew her. A Celebration of Rose's life will be held October 28, 2019, in Bend, OR. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's and Lewy's Body Dementia research.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2019