ROSELYN ELIZABETH POMIERSKI Roselyn, 88, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 surrounded by family peacefully at her home. She was born in Chicago in 1930 and lived most of her life in Upland, California. She was married to John Pomierski for 51 years prior to his passing in 2001. She is survived by her sons, John, Jerry, Dave (Christy), and Richard. She was proud of her 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 10 am at St. Anthony's Church. 2110 N. San Antonio Ave., Upland, Ca. 91784.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 26, 2019