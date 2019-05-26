|
March 24, 1927 - May 2, 2019 Raised in the Great Depression by her Italian immigrant parents, Rosemary Dogero was born on March 24, 1927 in Pomona and died peacefully on May 2 at her longtime home in San Dimas, CA. She is survived by her husband, Fred LaForge, daughters Nancy Kutay, Dianne "DeeDee" Marcelli, and Sheri "Sam" Jernigan, as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 26, 2019