ROXANNE DOUGLAS Roxanne "Roxie" Douglas, dear wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, started a "new adventure" on June 8, after a struggle with cancer. She was 65. Roxanne was born September 20, 1953 in Hawthorne, California to Robert and Marianne (nee Spaw) Rawlings. She grew up in Diamond Bar and in 1971 graduated from Pomona's Ganesha High School. In 1981 she met her second husband, Woody Douglas, and together they raised a blended family of nine children in Claremont. In 1986 the couple started Woody Douglas Gunite Co., where she managed the construction company's daily office operations for 33 years. Mrs. Douglas was a member of Claremont Presbyterian Church. She was a supporter of several community endeavors, including the Claremont Kiwanis Club, the local Republican chapter, Ability First in Claremont, Pomona Heritage, and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, as well as many of her children's sports and academic clubs. Mr. and Mrs. Douglas updated and restored the longstanding citrus grove Honaker House, known as Peppertree Lane, in Pomona. For this historically sensitive remodel, the couple received a Pomona Heritage Restoration Grant. Despite her hectic schedule, family was the center of Mrs. Douglas' universe. Known for her generous spirit and lively sense of humor, she continued to open her home and heart to many community activities and family functions from home tours and holiday dinner parties to weddings, birthdays and baby showers. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Rawlings; son-in-law Jim Siciliani; and grandson, Nick Siciliani. Mrs. Douglas is survived by her husband Woody; sons Steven Douglas (Callye), Glenn Douglas (Tammi), and Andrew Douglas; daughters Sindy Jones (Dale), Debbie Siciliani-Smallwood (Ron), Danielle Rascon, Alison Rascon-Grubbs (Matthew), Amanda Douglas (Daniel Inouye), and Devon Friend (Thomas); her mother, Marianne Rawlings; sisters Denise Rawlings and Monique Minner (Jim); brothers Robert Rawlings, Jr. (Nancy), Cameron Rawlings (Moe) and Kevin Rawlings (Martine); 33 grand and great-grandchildren; and many more loved ones. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13 at Claremont Presbyterian Church, 1111 N. Mountain Ave., followed by a gathering in Fellowship Hall.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 30, 2019