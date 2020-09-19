1/
Roy G. Cabe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 30, 1927 - September 8, 2020 Roy passed away peacefully at his home, on September 8, 2020. He lived in the Alta Loma/Upland area his entire life. Roy worked in the construction industry, retiring as a building inspector. He enjoyed woodworking, sharing many of his beautiful boxes with family and friends. He was active in the Presbyterian Church of Upland & their Preschool for many years, until his health no longer allowed. Roy is survived by daughters Dorothy (Steve) Williams of Sonora, CA, Cindy (Bill) Gleason of Ontario, CA, Susan (Andre) Lacroix of Upland, CA, his son Mark (Lisa) Cabe of Oak Hills, CA, and stepson Bryon Arnold of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 am.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved