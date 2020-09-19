October 30, 1927 - September 8, 2020 Roy passed away peacefully at his home, on September 8, 2020. He lived in the Alta Loma/Upland area his entire life. Roy worked in the construction industry, retiring as a building inspector. He enjoyed woodworking, sharing many of his beautiful boxes with family and friends. He was active in the Presbyterian Church of Upland & their Preschool for many years, until his health no longer allowed. Roy is survived by daughters Dorothy (Steve) Williams of Sonora, CA, Cindy (Bill) Gleason of Ontario, CA, Susan (Andre) Lacroix of Upland, CA, his son Mark (Lisa) Cabe of Oak Hills, CA, and stepson Bryon Arnold of Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at Bellevue Memorial Park, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10 am.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store