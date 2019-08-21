Home

RUBEN B. RODRIGUEZ 1929 to 2019 Was killed crossing Arrow Highway in La Verne on July 31, 2019. The son of Crescencia B and Vicente Rodriguez. He was happily married for over 40 years to Vera Gomez of La Verne. He had four kids, 3 girls and one son. He had four brothers and four sisters Elvia, John, Anita, Mary Lou, Aristeo, Gilbert, Amelia and Manuel (deceased). Ruben was born and raised in La Verne and served in the US Army. Services will be at Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas on August 27th, 2019 at 10 am. Burial services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. Reception to follow at Holy Name of Mary in the reception hall.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2019
