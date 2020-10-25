Age 76, passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 7, 2020 in Modesto, CA. He was born in San Bernardino, CA on September 18, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents Angel and Fortunata Gonzalez and siblings, Jovita Jimenez, Socorro Dancoe and Rosa Karrer. Ruben leaves the love of his life, wife Beatriz Gonzalez, his children, Marina Mitchell (Jason) of Salida, Veronica Gonzalez (fianc‚ Marcus Parker) of Manteca and Christopher Gonzalez (Justine) of Manteca. Ruben was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Xavier Mitchell, Janessa Mitchell, Alexander Parker, Tegan Gonzalez, Thomas Gonzalez and a baby grandson due in November. In addition Ruben has three surviving siblings Richard Gonzalez of Riverside, Dolores Sanchez (Frank) of Redlands and David Gonzalez (Janice) of Valley Center. Ruben graduated from Eisenhower High in 1963. He attended Valley College and organized several rock bands including "The Bandits VII" and "The Glass Cage". Ruben was a Manteca resident since 1990. He retired from PG&E as a Senior Estimator of Electrical Engineering, where he worked for over 40 years. He was a 30 year member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was involved with the music ministries, where he sang and play the guitar. He loved performing at assisted living facilities and at street fairs. He demonstrated his DIY skills when he remodeled his home in Oakland by adding a separate home atop his own to create a two-story duplex. Ruben was a wonderful storyteller, he was funny and charismatic. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, but his favorite was golf. During his childrens' youth, he could often be found on the field helping to coach little league. His favorite sports teams were Cal and USC. Ruben was an amazing husband and demonstrated a true testimony of love for his wife, whom he'd been married to for 45 years. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed. Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at P.L. Fry and Son Funeral Home, 290 North Union Road, Manteca. A Prayer service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at P.L. Fry and Son, Manteca. CA. For condolences please visit our website at www.plfryandson.com
