Russell "Neil" Gates March 5, 1939 - July 22, 2019 Neil was born in Newton, Kansas on March 5, 1939 and passed in Upland, California on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his sister and 2 brothers, 3 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place on August 11, 2019 at Hidden Oaks Resort in Rancho Cucamonga at 5pm. Tributes can be sent to Stone Funeral Home in Upland, California.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 2, 2019