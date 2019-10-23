|
RUTH ANN SANCHEZ Ruth Ann Sanchez, age 67, married and became Ruth Ann Nino, of Pomona, California passed away in Kindred Hospital in Ontario October 13, 2019. Ruth was born in Pomona Valley Hospital in 1951 and was the 3rd of 5 children born of Richard and Beatrice Sanchez. Ruth is survived by her son Diego Nino; brother Marcelino Sanchez with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ruth worked as a school proctor at Lincoln Elementary up until 2003. Having to take a early medical retirement she was still fighting the good fight by spending her time with family and friends. She was a traveler who wasn't afraid to run off and try new places or get lost in a strange city. Her final wishes were in stone a long time ago how she wanted to live, but to die with respect and dignity. I admire her bravery for someone to accept death, not because it's the way a life goes but because she can rest from the pain. But it didn't mean she was giving up. With the help of her son and daughter-in-law Laura she was still traveling. Visiting restaurants and having a seasonal pass at Universal Studios gave her terrific new times with new memories. Even though she couldn't see anymore we were her eyes. She couldn't move like before but we were her muscle. The story of Ruth is a long one from her past, present and now her future. I, her son, was fortunate to get the last years with her. I know she wanted her privacy and that we are both totally different but thank you for accepting me back, thank you for doing what a parent does. Thank you mom, Big momma. Ruth's rosary will be 10/23/2019 at Todd Memorial Chapel at 6:30pm. The church Service will be the next day 10/24/2019 at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pomona, CA. She will be laid to rest next to her husband Diego Ni¤o at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 23, 2019