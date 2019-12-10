Home

RUTH ESTHER MILLER

RUTH ESTHER MILLER Obituary
RUTH ESTHER MILLER 1927 - 2019 A former resident of Oregon passed away at Montclair Royale (Assisted Living Facility) in Montclair, CA on September 24, 2019. Ruth was a Registered Nurse for 40 years. She worked at the Veterans Hospital in Roseburg, OR before retiring. She was well respected by her co-workers and friends. She is survived by her four living children, thirteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Memorial services are pending.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 10, 2019
