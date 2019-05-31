|
January 25, 1927 - May 22, 2019 Ruth was born in Buffalo, New York to Rev. Gordon and Mabel Adams. Ruth was raised with her 3 sisters-Dorothy, Betty and MaryElenor, all deceased. She graduated from Lincoln Memorial College in Tenn. Her family moved to California in 1948 and she followed. She then met Morris Van Korlaar. married, lived in Downey till 1960 when they moved to Diamond Bar with their little family. Ruth became very active in the Diamond Bar Women's Club -she was one of the original members when it was formed. She was an active bowler-bowling at Pom Lanes and Diamond Bar Lanes. She was a certified Graphoanalyst. She worked at the LACounty Fair for over 30years in the America kids and fine arts bldg. and also volunteered there. She worked for Schools Ag and Nutrition Fair for over 20 years. She attended Pomona First Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She is survived by her daughter Marleen Walker and son Richard Van Korlaar, grandchildren: Aubree Frank, Kelsey Walker, Adam and Aaron Van Korlaar, and great grandson Calvin Frank. She was a proud, private, loving, witty and caring woman whose memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends and the community she loved. Rose Hills Hillside Chapel June 2nd, 3:00 pm Celebration of life to be held in San Dimas on July 13th.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 31, 2019