|
|
May 15, 1942 - June 27, 2019 Sally Brownsberger Prusia passed away on June 27, 2019, at home surrounded by family, with her husband, Sterling "Skip" Prusia, by her side. Sally had been battling ovarian cancer for the past few years. Sally was born on May 15, 1942 in Pomona, CA. She was the second child of Judge Roland Brownsberger and Aileen Rothrock Brownsberger. Her grandfather, Edgar Rothrock, was a publisher in Pomona and pastor of the La Verne Church of the Brethren, who founded Camp La Verne on Jenks Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains. Sally was raised on 3rd Street in La Verne, where she had many friends and Rothrock and Brownsberger cousins nearby. Sally climbed San Gorgonio as a camper at Camp La Verne, and loved Mariner Scouts. She attended Bonita High School where she was involved with Girls Athletic Association, California Scholarship Federation, and was Vice President of the Associated Student Body, cheerleader and homecoming queen, graduating in 1960. Sally attended Occidental College ("Oxy"), where she earned a B.A. in Biological Sciences, and was a member of Alpha Sorority and Mortar Board. Her senior year, she met Skip, also an Oxy student. They graduated in June and married in August 1964. Sally and Skip lived in various locations throughout California as they began their careers. Sally took classes at Berkeley in 1964-65, and returned to Oxy to earn a Secondary Teaching Credential in 1966. For two years, Sally taught middle school science, biology and math at Lincoln High School in Los Angeles, and Coalinga Junior High in Coalinga, CA. After Skip took a position at Hooker Industries in Ontario, CA, Sally and Skip took several long trips to Baja California, Mexico, pit stopping for the Baja 500, travelling the Baja peninsula, camping on the beach, swimming and enjoying marine life. Sally and Skip had two children: Tiffany Jane, born in 1967, and Christian Roland ("Troy"), born in 1972. The family continued to travel to Baja, vacationing at Popotla every summer with many close friends. In 1974, Sally and Skip together with their children moved into a lemon grove property in Upland, CA. They worked in the groves, had horses, dogs, cats, chickens, raised vegetables, fruit and lots of avocados. Sally took classes at Cal Poly Pomona over a number of years, earning a B.S. in Ornamental Horticulture in 1980 and a minor in Irrigation Science in 1984. Sally's professional career centered on the landscape design and maintenance business. From 1978-87 she owned and operated Prusia Design & Consulting, designing landscape and irrigation systems for residential and commercial clients and selecting planting materials. During that time, she also worked part time for Orton Associates Landscape Architecture, and Modern Irrigation, both in Upland. In 1979-1980, Sally developed and implemented a Turf and Landscape Maintenance program for the 15-acre Upland Youth Soccer Park. She also served as a member of the Architectural Commission for the City of Upland (1978-83), and as Chairman (1982-83). She was a member of the Upland Tree Committee 1983-87. In 1987, Sally joined RainBird Corporation as an Area Specifications Manager in the Turf Division, and from 1991-2001 she was the RainBird/Maxicom Specialist for the Western United States, where she championed the move into radio communication, trained personnel, and actively participated in the development and testing of new products. Sally was a moderator at the Turf and Landscape Institute (Sports Turf Sessions 1981-82), and Guest Speaker (Sports Turf Sessions 1979-80). In 1993, Sally was named the Outstanding Professional Woman by the San Gabriel Valley YWCA for her work with the RainBird Turf Division. She was also a part-time instructor in Irrigation Design and Construction at Mt. San Antonio Community College in 1990. Sally was active in her community, serving on the Board of Directors of YWCA of Greater Pomona Valley, 1971-73; and the PTA Board at Baldy View School, in Upland, 1978-80. In later years, Sally was an engaged volunteer at Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden, and the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation. Sally and Skip enjoyed annual trips to the Monterey Jazz and Blues festivals, frequent sea kayaking and snorkeling trips in Baja, and a multitude of international bike trips. She and Skip had season tickets to the LA Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, and supported events and classes at the American Museum of Ceramic Art. They also spent time at their beach house in San Clemente. In addition to her husband and children, Sally is survived by her sister Jane Rincon of Florence, Oregon; brother Bill Brownsberger of Oakland, Oregon; and five grandchildren: Isaac, Rachel and Brooklyn Harris of Pasadena, California; and Cole and Owen Prusia of Happy Valley, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the following organizations where Sally was an engaged volunteer and active presence: Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden (www.rsabg.org), Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts (www.malooffoundation.org), and American Museum of Ceramic Art (http://www.amoca.org/honoring/sallyprusia/).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 18, 2019