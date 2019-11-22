|
May 14, 1935 - November 15, 2019 Sam G. Lockney, 84, of Yucaipa, California, went to be with the Lord, November 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Sam was born May 14, 1935, in Fayetteville, Ak. the son of late Mary Caughy. He was the eldest son of 4 siblings. On August 9th, 1986, he married Claire Dillard, who survives. Sam graduated from Western New Mexico University in Silver City New Mexico. In his younger years, Sam enjoyed many sports including, Baseball, Football, Boxing, and Bowling. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Nuremberg Germany in the 1950s. Sam was a golden glove boxer while serving. After his discharge, he started his 31-year teaching career where he retired in 1991 as principal of Eric Birch High in Fontana, Ca. Sam served 33 years as a member of the San Bernardino County Sherriff's Department Mounted Enforcement Unit with search and rescue, retiring in 2004. After retirement, Sam enjoyed fishing, gardening, and slow-pitch softball up until the age of 82. He is survived by his wife Claire Lockney, son Kirk Lockney; son and daughter in law Brian and Becky (Duncan Allen) Lockney.; Claire and Scott Dillard all of Yucaipa. Mr. Lockney was preceded in death by his 3 siblings, Lola Little, Jeanie Aragon, and Charlie Dillard. Services on Thursday, December 5th at 11 am. St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church 12687 California St. Yucaipa, 92399.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 22, 2019