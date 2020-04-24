|
|
August 13, 1962 - April 9, 2020 Sara Elizabeth Revello passed away at home after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for the past 2 years. She is survived by two sisters Alice Flores and Dina Urena, Nephew David Revello, Nieces Jenna Cantwell husband Mike Cantwell and Marisa Flores, two brother in law's Frank Urena and Ruben Flores and great nephew Mason Cantwell. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the City of Hope in honor of "Sara Revello"
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 24, 2020