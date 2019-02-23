|
February 8, 1928 - February 12, 2019 Sara Lopez, age 91, of San Bernardino, CA passed away February 12, 2019. Sara is survived by her 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grand- child. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on February 25, 2019 at Preciado Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on February 26, 2019 at 9:00 am at Preciado Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Riverside National Cemetery. WL00190100-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 23, 2019