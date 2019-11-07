Home

2-18-1972 - 10-13-2019 Scott passed in his sleep on the afternoon of Sunday 10-13-19. He is survived by a son, Nicholas, four step children, Corryn, Kylie, Alice and Kim, his wife Susan, his parents Don and Diane deBourguignon and sisters Deborah Martinez and Cari Echols their families and a half sister Margie Nichols. No funeral services will be held. A memorial celebration of Scott's life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church at 5770 Arlington Ave, Riverside on Saturday 11-9-19 at 2 PM with a reception to follow at the church.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 7, 2019
