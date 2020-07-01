04-04-1965 - 07-05-2019 Sean Moran Sr., of Rancho Cucamonga, Ca., succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on July 5, 2019. Sean is survived by his wife Sue; his three children, Kristin, Sean Jr., Stacie; his four grandchildren, Gavin, Camden, Cameron, Peyton; his siblings, Bill, Ed, Kevin, Frances, Dolores, and so many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Sean was the best Papa, Dad, husband, and friend to everyone. Sean loved his family first, music second. He played drums and was the owner of a music studio for 25 years.





