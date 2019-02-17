Daily Bulletin Obituaries
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
(909) 825-3024
Sesario Lopez
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Montecito Valley View Chapel
3520 E. Washington Street,
Colton, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Montecito Valley View Chapel
3520 E. Washington Street
Colton, CA
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E. Washington Street
Colton, CA
Sesario Lopez Obituary
01/01/1930 - 02/05/2019 He is survived by his wife, Rosalia, Daughters-Phyllis Morales (Steve), Julia Ann Trujillo, and Luis Trujillo, Siblings-Raymond Lopez, Lucy Ramirez, and Grace Rogers. Preceded in death are Parents-Sabino and Luz Lopez, Son-Cesario (Chayo) Lopez and Daughter-Noreen Quiroz, Sisters-Frances, Jessie Gonzales, Jennie Macias, Brothers-Pete Lopez, Sabino Lopez, Carmen Lopez, & Mike Lopez. He leaves behind 14 Grandchildren, numerous Great Grandchildren, 4 Great Great Grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins and friends. He worked for SBUSD until his retirement. Viewing is Feb. 19, 4-8 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm. Services are on Feb. 20 at 1:00 pm. Both days will be at the Montecito Cemetery Chapel. Reception to follow at VFW Post 8737, 2018 W. Foothill Blvd., San Bernardino WL00189630-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019
